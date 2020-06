Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Pets are allowed for $100 more per month and will be subject to final approval by landlord. Come see this rare 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable Malvern Creek community. This beautiful home features remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, laminate flooring throughout, dual pane windows, and a view of the park from the back patio. Enjoy the community pool, spa, and convenient location to Amerige Heights Town Center and award-winning schools.