49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434

49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This property is fully available on July the 10th 2020.

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or call us (425) 321 0364.

Attractive, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium unit in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area in Fremont, just minutes away to and from Downtown Fremont.

The cozy unit’s interior features carpeted and tiled flooring, with fire alarm and sprinkler system. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. It has electric heating and air conditioning. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though. A balcony to relax in its exterior. There’s parallel parking on the 4th floor of the building, spot #224. The condo complex has a Fitness Center and Clubhouse, too!

Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. The owner will cover HOA fees, water, and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: W. Burdette Williams Historic Park, Knoll Park, Noll Park, and Centerville Community Park.

Walk Score: 87
Bike Score: 77

Bus lines:
212 Fremont BART-Newpark Mall-Pacific Commons - 0.1 mile
210 Union Landing - Frmt. Blvd. – Ohlone - 0.1 mile
801 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/FREMONT BART - 0.1 mile
99 Hwd.BART- UC Bart - Fmt Bart - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Warm Springs/South Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 0.9 mile
Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5842750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 have any available units?
49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 have?
Some of 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 currently offering any rent specials?
49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 pet-friendly?
Yes, 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 is pet friendly.
Does 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 offer parking?
Yes, 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 does offer parking.
Does 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 have a pool?
No, 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 does not have a pool.
Does 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 have accessible units?
No, 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 does not have accessible units.
Does 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 have units with dishwashers?
No, 49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434 does not have units with dishwashers.
