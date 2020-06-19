49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434

Amenities

This property is fully available on July the 10th 2020.



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or call us (425) 321 0364.



Attractive, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium unit in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area in Fremont, just minutes away to and from Downtown Fremont.



The cozy unit’s interior features carpeted and tiled flooring, with fire alarm and sprinkler system. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. It has electric heating and air conditioning. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though. A balcony to relax in its exterior. There’s parallel parking on the 4th floor of the building, spot #224. The condo complex has a Fitness Center and Clubhouse, too!



Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. The owner will cover HOA fees, water, and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: W. Burdette Williams Historic Park, Knoll Park, Noll Park, and Centerville Community Park.



Walk Score: 87

Bike Score: 77



Bus lines:

212 Fremont BART-Newpark Mall-Pacific Commons - 0.1 mile

210 Union Landing - Frmt. Blvd. – Ohlone - 0.1 mile

801 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/FREMONT BART - 0.1 mile

99 Hwd.BART- UC Bart - Fmt Bart - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Warm Springs/South Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 0.9 mile

Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.9 mile



