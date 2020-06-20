All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

40859 Robin St

40859 Robin Street · (510) 565-4191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40859 Robin Street, Fremont, CA 94538
South Sundale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2545 · Avail. now

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Luxurious 2 beds 1 bath duplex Unit Fremont - Property Id: 287009

Luxurious 2 beds 1 bath 700 sqft duplex unit in Fremont.

?To View call or text Shamee at 510-565-4191 or email: shameesiva@gmail.com??Located in a safe nice quiet neighborhood near Irvington High school (Grimmer & Blacow). Less than 2 miles from Hwy 880 & 680, Lake Elizabeth (Central park), Fremont Hub and Pacific commons. About 7 min drive to both Warm spring & Fremont Bart station. This home features Washer and dryer unit, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, hardwood and title flooring, Granite counter top, patio and private entrance from the street, and much more!. Pay only PG&E. High speed internet(1 Gig), Direct TV, garbage and water included with the rent.

Rent $2545
Deposit: $1600?
Available date: June 1st, 2020?
Minimum Lease: One Year
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287009
Property Id 287009

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40859 Robin St have any available units?
40859 Robin St has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 40859 Robin St have?
Some of 40859 Robin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40859 Robin St currently offering any rent specials?
40859 Robin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40859 Robin St pet-friendly?
No, 40859 Robin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 40859 Robin St offer parking?
No, 40859 Robin St does not offer parking.
Does 40859 Robin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40859 Robin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40859 Robin St have a pool?
No, 40859 Robin St does not have a pool.
Does 40859 Robin St have accessible units?
No, 40859 Robin St does not have accessible units.
Does 40859 Robin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40859 Robin St has units with dishwashers.
