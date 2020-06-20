40859 Robin St

Amenities

Luxurious 2 beds 1 bath 700 sqft duplex unit in Fremont.



?To View call or text Shamee at 510-565-4191 or email: shameesiva@gmail.com??Located in a safe nice quiet neighborhood near Irvington High school (Grimmer & Blacow). Less than 2 miles from Hwy 880 & 680, Lake Elizabeth (Central park), Fremont Hub and Pacific commons. About 7 min drive to both Warm spring & Fremont Bart station. This home features Washer and dryer unit, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, hardwood and title flooring, Granite counter top, patio and private entrance from the street, and much more!. Pay only PG&E. High speed internet(1 Gig), Direct TV, garbage and water included with the rent.



Rent $2545

Deposit: $1600?

Available date: June 1st, 2020?

Minimum Lease: One Year

No Pets Allowed



