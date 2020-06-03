All apartments in Fremont
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102

4018 Central Ave · (510) 996-3238
Location

4018 Central Ave, Fremont, CA 94536
Glenmoor

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,590

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 Available 07/25/20 $3590 / 4 BR - NICEST AND NEWEST RENTAL HOME IN CENTRAL FREMONT - Everything is so new and nice in this gorgeous central Fremont model home. Nestled in the prestigious Park Place neighborhood, you'll enjoy many designer upgrades including; gorgeous flooring , recessed lights, triple paned windows, huge gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and pantry, A.C. washer/dryer and 2 car underground garage (third car parking available). There are four super-sized bedrooms, two with walk-in closets. Gorgeous landscaping is included with a lovely patio and inner courtyard. Small pet negotiable. Water and garbage are also included in the rental price.Walk to Blue Ribbon schools, shops and restaurants.This is the perfect Fremont rental home.
COMMUTERS PARADISE...MINUTES TO BART, 880, DUMBARTON, FACEBOOK

KEY FEATURES:
Address is 4018 Central Avenue (102)
1850 square feet
Built in 2016
4 spacious bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2 car underground garage
Washer/dryer provided
Walk to Blue Ribbon schools
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 25th
Deposit - $3590
Landscaping provided
Water and garbage included in rent
Small pet negotiable

MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or higher
Minimum monthly income of $10,870
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 have any available units?
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 have?
Some of 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
