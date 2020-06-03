Amenities

4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 Available 07/25/20 $3590 / 4 BR - NICEST AND NEWEST RENTAL HOME IN CENTRAL FREMONT - Everything is so new and nice in this gorgeous central Fremont model home. Nestled in the prestigious Park Place neighborhood, you'll enjoy many designer upgrades including; gorgeous flooring , recessed lights, triple paned windows, huge gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and pantry, A.C. washer/dryer and 2 car underground garage (third car parking available). There are four super-sized bedrooms, two with walk-in closets. Gorgeous landscaping is included with a lovely patio and inner courtyard. Small pet negotiable. Water and garbage are also included in the rental price.Walk to Blue Ribbon schools, shops and restaurants.This is the perfect Fremont rental home.

COMMUTERS PARADISE...MINUTES TO BART, 880, DUMBARTON, FACEBOOK



KEY FEATURES:

Address is 4018 Central Avenue (102)

1850 square feet

Built in 2016

4 spacious bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

2 car underground garage

Washer/dryer provided

Walk to Blue Ribbon schools

Lease duration - 1 year

Available July 25th

Deposit - $3590

Landscaping provided

Water and garbage included in rent

Small pet negotiable



MUST HAVE:

Fico score of 680 or higher

Minimum monthly income of $10,870

Excellent rental history

Credit and back round check for each adult over 18

$30 application fee per adult

No smokers please

CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT



