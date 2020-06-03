Amenities
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 Available 07/25/20 $3590 / 4 BR - NICEST AND NEWEST RENTAL HOME IN CENTRAL FREMONT - Everything is so new and nice in this gorgeous central Fremont model home. Nestled in the prestigious Park Place neighborhood, you'll enjoy many designer upgrades including; gorgeous flooring , recessed lights, triple paned windows, huge gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and pantry, A.C. washer/dryer and 2 car underground garage (third car parking available). There are four super-sized bedrooms, two with walk-in closets. Gorgeous landscaping is included with a lovely patio and inner courtyard. Small pet negotiable. Water and garbage are also included in the rental price.Walk to Blue Ribbon schools, shops and restaurants.This is the perfect Fremont rental home.
COMMUTERS PARADISE...MINUTES TO BART, 880, DUMBARTON, FACEBOOK
KEY FEATURES:
Address is 4018 Central Avenue (102)
1850 square feet
Built in 2016
4 spacious bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2 car underground garage
Washer/dryer provided
Walk to Blue Ribbon schools
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 25th
Deposit - $3590
Landscaping provided
Water and garbage included in rent
Small pet negotiable
MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or higher
Minimum monthly income of $10,870
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
(RLNE5905772)