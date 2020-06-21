All apartments in Fremont
37354 Parish Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

37354 Parish Circle

37354 Parish Circle · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37354 Parish Circle, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37354 Parish Circle · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.

This second story condo unit ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms with a living room, dining area; detached one-car garage and one reserved parking space. There is laminate flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen includes a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, air conditioner, and patio. The owner is paying for water, all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No pets allowed. Renters' insurance is required upon move in. This a 12-month lease term.

Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/v9dX2wYQz7M

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37354 Parish Circle have any available units?
37354 Parish Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 37354 Parish Circle have?
Some of 37354 Parish Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37354 Parish Circle currently offering any rent specials?
37354 Parish Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37354 Parish Circle pet-friendly?
No, 37354 Parish Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 37354 Parish Circle offer parking?
Yes, 37354 Parish Circle does offer parking.
Does 37354 Parish Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37354 Parish Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37354 Parish Circle have a pool?
No, 37354 Parish Circle does not have a pool.
Does 37354 Parish Circle have accessible units?
No, 37354 Parish Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 37354 Parish Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37354 Parish Circle has units with dishwashers.
