37354 Parish Circle, Fremont CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.



This second story condo unit ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms with a living room, dining area; detached one-car garage and one reserved parking space. There is laminate flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen includes a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, air conditioner, and patio. The owner is paying for water, all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No pets allowed. Renters' insurance is required upon move in. This a 12-month lease term.



Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/v9dX2wYQz7M



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1



No Pets Allowed



