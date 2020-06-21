All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 37232 Yolo Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
37232 Yolo Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

37232 Yolo Terrace

37232 Yolo Terrace · (855) 381-8570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Centerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37232 Yolo Terrace · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont!

Features Include:
-Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar stools.
-Full size washer and dryer attached in unit
- Huge living room with lots of functional space and recessed lighting
- Outdoor balcony with plenty of space for outdoor furniture
- Double pane windows throughout
- Plush carpet in living and bedrooms
-Master suite with large walk-in closet, an additional mirrored closet, and attached master bath with gorgeous black granite
-2nd bedroom is large and offers substantial closet space
-2nd bath with black granite and large shower tub
-Large storage closets in hallway
-Gated Entry
-Parking included
-Security system

Tenant pays all utilities
Rent: $2,350
Security deposit: $2,850
12 month lease term

In order to qualify:
650+ credit score
Make at least 3 times the monthly rent in income
No evictions on your record

For questions or to schedule a showing please contact:
Jeanell Mapp
Jeanell@Baypropertygroup.com
BRE#01499008

This owner does not accept Section 8 vouchers
No pets
No smoking

*As property owner or managers, we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

**Bay Property Group trusts that all material facts in this listing are correct but assumes no legal responsibility for its accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE UNIT!!!

(RLNE2590477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37232 Yolo Terrace have any available units?
37232 Yolo Terrace has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 37232 Yolo Terrace have?
Some of 37232 Yolo Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37232 Yolo Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
37232 Yolo Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37232 Yolo Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 37232 Yolo Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 37232 Yolo Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 37232 Yolo Terrace does offer parking.
Does 37232 Yolo Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37232 Yolo Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37232 Yolo Terrace have a pool?
No, 37232 Yolo Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 37232 Yolo Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, 37232 Yolo Terrace has accessible units.
Does 37232 Yolo Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 37232 Yolo Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 37232 Yolo Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94536
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity