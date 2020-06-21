37232 Yolo Terrace

Amenities
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont!
Features Include:
-Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar stools.
-Full size washer and dryer attached in unit
- Huge living room with lots of functional space and recessed lighting
- Outdoor balcony with plenty of space for outdoor furniture
- Double pane windows throughout
- Plush carpet in living and bedrooms
-Master suite with large walk-in closet, an additional mirrored closet, and attached master bath with gorgeous black granite
-2nd bedroom is large and offers substantial closet space
-2nd bath with black granite and large shower tub
-Large storage closets in hallway
-Gated Entry
-Parking included
-Security system
Tenant pays all utilities
Rent: $2,350
Security deposit: $2,850
12 month lease term
In order to qualify:
650+ credit score
Make at least 3 times the monthly rent in income
No evictions on your record
For questions or to schedule a showing please contact:
Jeanell Mapp
Jeanell@Baypropertygroup.com
BRE#01499008
This owner does not accept Section 8 vouchers
No pets
No smoking
*As property owner or managers, we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, handicap, familial status, or national origin.
**Bay Property Group trusts that all material facts in this listing are correct but assumes no legal responsibility for its accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.
PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE UNIT!!!
(RLNE2590477)