37232 Yolo Terrace

Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont!



Features Include:

-Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar stools.

-Full size washer and dryer attached in unit

- Huge living room with lots of functional space and recessed lighting

- Outdoor balcony with plenty of space for outdoor furniture

- Double pane windows throughout

- Plush carpet in living and bedrooms

-Master suite with large walk-in closet, an additional mirrored closet, and attached master bath with gorgeous black granite

-2nd bedroom is large and offers substantial closet space

-2nd bath with black granite and large shower tub

-Large storage closets in hallway

-Gated Entry

-Parking included

-Security system



Tenant pays all utilities

Rent: $2,350

Security deposit: $2,850

12 month lease term



In order to qualify:

650+ credit score

Make at least 3 times the monthly rent in income

No evictions on your record



For questions or to schedule a showing please contact:

Jeanell Mapp

Jeanell@Baypropertygroup.com

BRE#01499008



This owner does not accept Section 8 vouchers

No pets

No smoking



*As property owner or managers, we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



**Bay Property Group trusts that all material facts in this listing are correct but assumes no legal responsibility for its accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE UNIT!!!



