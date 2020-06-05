35920 Ashton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nicely updated Fremont 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home, $3700/mo, Avail 6/13/20 - Property Video: https://vimeo.com/427274788

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KmSn47n5uf1



Located in the quiet and peaceful Brookvale neighborhood in Fremont. Should feed Brookvale Elementary, Thornton Junior High and American High schools

- Available to Move in 6/13

- 3 Spacious bed rooms and 2 baths

- Kitchen includes electric cooking range, exhaust hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal

- Laundry room with washer and dryer

- Family room and formal living room

- Fresh interior and exterior paint

- Triple pane windows

- Central Heat (no AC - ceiling fans in all rooms but living room)

- Durable LVP floors (luxury vinyl plank)

- Landscaper included

- Fruit trees in the backyard and beautifully landscaped from yard

- Top rated schools

- Library

- Play parks

- Quarry lakes regional recreational area

- Alameda creek walking/biking trails

- Close to I880 and CA-84, BART



Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move in June 15, 2019

- Rent $3,700

- Security Deposit $4,500

- Tenant to pay all utilities

- Tenants to carry renters insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy

- No smoking permitted on the premises

- Parking 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway spots

- Landscaper included

- Small pet allowed, limit 2, with additional $500/pet deposit



