Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

35920 Ashton Place

35920 Ashton Place · (925) 487-8389
COVID-19 Update

Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35920 Ashton Place, Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35920 Ashton Place · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely updated Fremont 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home, $3700/mo, Avail 6/13/20 - Property Video: https://vimeo.com/427274788
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KmSn47n5uf1

Located in the quiet and peaceful Brookvale neighborhood in Fremont. Should feed Brookvale Elementary, Thornton Junior High and American High schools
- Available to Move in 6/13
- 3 Spacious bed rooms and 2 baths
- Kitchen includes electric cooking range, exhaust hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal
- Laundry room with washer and dryer
- Family room and formal living room
- Fresh interior and exterior paint
- Triple pane windows
- Central Heat (no AC - ceiling fans in all rooms but living room)
- Durable LVP floors (luxury vinyl plank)
- Landscaper included
- Fruit trees in the backyard and beautifully landscaped from yard
- Top rated schools
- Library
- Play parks
- Quarry lakes regional recreational area
- Alameda creek walking/biking trails
- Close to I880 and CA-84, BART

Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move in June 15, 2019
- Rent $3,700
- Security Deposit $4,500
- Tenant to pay all utilities
- Tenants to carry renters insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted on the premises
- Parking 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway spots
- Landscaper included
- Small pet allowed, limit 2, with additional $500/pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35920 Ashton Place have any available units?
35920 Ashton Place has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 35920 Ashton Place have?
Some of 35920 Ashton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35920 Ashton Place currently offering any rent specials?
35920 Ashton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35920 Ashton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 35920 Ashton Place is pet friendly.
Does 35920 Ashton Place offer parking?
Yes, 35920 Ashton Place does offer parking.
Does 35920 Ashton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35920 Ashton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35920 Ashton Place have a pool?
No, 35920 Ashton Place does not have a pool.
Does 35920 Ashton Place have accessible units?
No, 35920 Ashton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 35920 Ashton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35920 Ashton Place has units with dishwashers.
