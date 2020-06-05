35920 Ashton Place

Amenities
Nicely updated Fremont 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home, $3700/mo, Avail 6/13/20 - Property Video: https://vimeo.com/427274788
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KmSn47n5uf1
Located in the quiet and peaceful Brookvale neighborhood in Fremont. Should feed Brookvale Elementary, Thornton Junior High and American High schools
- Available to Move in 6/13
- 3 Spacious bed rooms and 2 baths
- Kitchen includes electric cooking range, exhaust hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal
- Laundry room with washer and dryer
- Family room and formal living room
- Fresh interior and exterior paint
- Triple pane windows
- Central Heat (no AC - ceiling fans in all rooms but living room)
- Durable LVP floors (luxury vinyl plank)
- Landscaper included
- Fruit trees in the backyard and beautifully landscaped from yard
- Top rated schools
- Library
- Play parks
- Quarry lakes regional recreational area
- Alameda creek walking/biking trails
- Close to I880 and CA-84, BART
Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move in June 15, 2019
- Rent $3,700
- Security Deposit $4,500
- Tenant to pay all utilities
- Tenants to carry renters insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted on the premises
- Parking 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway spots
- Landscaper included
- Small pet allowed, limit 2, with additional $500/pet deposit
(RLNE4863344)