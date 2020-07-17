34610 Gucci Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

- "Commuter's Dream" Lovely, one level downstairs unit.

- Fireplace, Crown Molding in Living Room, Plantation Shutters throughout the house.

- Laminated hardwood flooring.

- Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and brand new electric range are included.

- LG Washer & Dryer in unit

- 3 minutes walk to award-winning Forest Park Elementary School.

- Short drive to Ardenwood Elementary School, Thornton Junior High and American High School.

- Meticulously maintained.

- Community pool & H-tub.

- One car garage + one parking space.

- Easy access to 880/ 84 Dumbarton Bridge.

- Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, & other Silicon Valley companies.

- No Smoking.

- No Pets.

- Renters will be responsible for all utilities (PG&E, water, and garbage).

- Owner will cover the HOA fees.

- One month security deposit.

- Renters are required to provide proof of renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed



