34610 Gucci Terrace

34610 Gucci Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

34610 Gucci Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 07/25/20 Nice 2 BR/ 2 BA near Great Forest Park Elementary - Property Id: 309956

- "Commuter's Dream" Lovely, one level downstairs unit.
- Fireplace, Crown Molding in Living Room, Plantation Shutters throughout the house.
- Laminated hardwood flooring.
- Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and brand new electric range are included.
- LG Washer & Dryer in unit
- 3 minutes walk to award-winning Forest Park Elementary School.
- Short drive to Ardenwood Elementary School, Thornton Junior High and American High School.
- Meticulously maintained.
- Community pool & H-tub.
- One car garage + one parking space.
- Easy access to 880/ 84 Dumbarton Bridge.
- Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, & other Silicon Valley companies.
- No Smoking.
- No Pets.
- Renters will be responsible for all utilities (PG&E, water, and garbage).
- Owner will cover the HOA fees.
- One month security deposit.
- Renters are required to provide proof of renters insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309956
Property Id 309956

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5893052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34610 Gucci Terrace have any available units?
34610 Gucci Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 34610 Gucci Terrace have?
Some of 34610 Gucci Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34610 Gucci Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
34610 Gucci Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34610 Gucci Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 34610 Gucci Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 34610 Gucci Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 34610 Gucci Terrace offers parking.
Does 34610 Gucci Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34610 Gucci Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34610 Gucci Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 34610 Gucci Terrace has a pool.
Does 34610 Gucci Terrace have accessible units?
No, 34610 Gucci Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 34610 Gucci Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34610 Gucci Terrace has units with dishwashers.
