34610 Gucci Terrace

Amenities
Available 07/25/20 Nice 2 BR/ 2 BA near Great Forest Park Elementary - Property Id: 309956
- "Commuter's Dream" Lovely, one level downstairs unit.
- Fireplace, Crown Molding in Living Room, Plantation Shutters throughout the house.
- Laminated hardwood flooring.
- Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and brand new electric range are included.
- LG Washer & Dryer in unit
- 3 minutes walk to award-winning Forest Park Elementary School.
- Short drive to Ardenwood Elementary School, Thornton Junior High and American High School.
- Meticulously maintained.
- Community pool & H-tub.
- One car garage + one parking space.
- Easy access to 880/ 84 Dumbarton Bridge.
- Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, & other Silicon Valley companies.
- No Smoking.
- No Pets.
- Renters will be responsible for all utilities (PG&E, water, and garbage).
- Owner will cover the HOA fees.
- One month security deposit.
- Renters are required to provide proof of renters insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309956
Property Id 309956
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5893052)