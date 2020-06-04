All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

34280 Tan Bark Drive

34280 Tan Bark Drive · (510) 386-5984
Location

34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs. Has hardwood floors throughout house, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, plenty of windows allowing natural light, ceiling fans on all rooms, in-ceiling speakers for entertainment, spacious backyard with lemon tree and comes with pre-paid solar panels. Easy access to freeways, walking distance to parks and trails, close to Facebook. No pets allowed. $4300/mo. Amenities included: solar panels, in-ceiling speakers, EV charging access, ceiling fans on all rooms, central air&heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. Call Senthil at 510-386-5984 or write to senkrish@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34280 Tan Bark Drive have any available units?
34280 Tan Bark Drive has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 34280 Tan Bark Drive have?
Some of 34280 Tan Bark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34280 Tan Bark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34280 Tan Bark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34280 Tan Bark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34280 Tan Bark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 34280 Tan Bark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34280 Tan Bark Drive does offer parking.
Does 34280 Tan Bark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34280 Tan Bark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34280 Tan Bark Drive have a pool?
No, 34280 Tan Bark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34280 Tan Bark Drive have accessible units?
No, 34280 Tan Bark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34280 Tan Bark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34280 Tan Bark Drive has units with dishwashers.
