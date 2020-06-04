34280 Tan Bark Drive

Amenities
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs. Has hardwood floors throughout house, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, plenty of windows allowing natural light, ceiling fans on all rooms, in-ceiling speakers for entertainment, spacious backyard with lemon tree and comes with pre-paid solar panels. Easy access to freeways, walking distance to parks and trails, close to Facebook. No pets allowed. $4300/mo. Amenities included: solar panels, in-ceiling speakers, EV charging access, ceiling fans on all rooms, central air&heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. Call Senthil at 510-386-5984 or write to senkrish@gmail.com.