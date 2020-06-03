All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 4 2019 at 11:58 AM

32910 Lake Mead Drive

32910 Lake Mead Drive · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32910 Lake Mead Drive, Fremont, CA 94555
Lakes and Birds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
32910 Lake Mead Drive Fremont, CA 94555 - This property is available on NOW.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1

This single story house conveniently located in Fremont features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room, dining area and a two car garage. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. There is laminate flooring throughout the home. Additional amenities includes washer & dryer, yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No pets accepted; Renters insurance is required upon move in. This a 12-month lease term.

This home is specially close to park and shopping

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32910 Lake Mead Drive have any available units?
32910 Lake Mead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 32910 Lake Mead Drive have?
Some of 32910 Lake Mead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32910 Lake Mead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32910 Lake Mead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32910 Lake Mead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32910 Lake Mead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 32910 Lake Mead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32910 Lake Mead Drive does offer parking.
Does 32910 Lake Mead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32910 Lake Mead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32910 Lake Mead Drive have a pool?
No, 32910 Lake Mead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32910 Lake Mead Drive have accessible units?
No, 32910 Lake Mead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32910 Lake Mead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32910 Lake Mead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
