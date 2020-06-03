Amenities

in unit laundry garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

32910 Lake Mead Drive Fremont, CA 94555 - This property is available on NOW.



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1



This single story house conveniently located in Fremont features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room, dining area and a two car garage. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. There is laminate flooring throughout the home. Additional amenities includes washer & dryer, yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No pets accepted; Renters insurance is required upon move in. This a 12-month lease term.



This home is specially close to park and shopping



CalBRE #01275192



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4894502)