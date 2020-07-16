2231 Shadow Brooke Common

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364



This two-story, three-bedroom, and two-bathroom home is located in the Kimber-Gomes neighborhood in Fremont. It is a mere six-minute drive to and from downtown Fremont, and a short four-minute drive to an array of shops and restaurants along the Fremont Boulevard-Washington Boulevard-Union Street intersection. The property itself features a wide two-car garage, spacious driveway and a clean front and back yards with lush green plants and trees. Inside, the floor is layered with rich hardwood panels, while some areas of the house are either fully-tiled or have wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with spacious closets for storage. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this gourmet kitchen cladded with rustic cupboards and drawers, ready-to-use appliances, and smooth granite countertops and backsplash.



Nearby parks:

Gomes Park, Mission View Park and Irvington Plaza Park



Nearby Schools:

Mission San Jose High School - 1.15 miles, 10/10

John Gomes Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 9/10

Mission Valley Elementary School - 0.51 miles, 9/10

Joshua Chadbourne Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

239 Fremont BART-Warm Springs - 0.5 miles

215 Fremont BART-Mission-Warm Springs-Industrial Area - 0.5 miles

210 Union Landing - Frmt. Blvd. – Ohlone - 0.6 miles

212 Fremont BART-Newpark Mall-Pacific Commons - 0.7 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875345)