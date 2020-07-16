All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 2231 Shadow Brooke Common.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
2231 Shadow Brooke Common
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2231 Shadow Brooke Common

2231 Shadow Brooke Common · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2231 Shadow Brooke Common, Fremont, CA 94539
Kimber-Gomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

This two-story, three-bedroom, and two-bathroom home is located in the Kimber-Gomes neighborhood in Fremont. It is a mere six-minute drive to and from downtown Fremont, and a short four-minute drive to an array of shops and restaurants along the Fremont Boulevard-Washington Boulevard-Union Street intersection. The property itself features a wide two-car garage, spacious driveway and a clean front and back yards with lush green plants and trees. Inside, the floor is layered with rich hardwood panels, while some areas of the house are either fully-tiled or have wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with spacious closets for storage. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this gourmet kitchen cladded with rustic cupboards and drawers, ready-to-use appliances, and smooth granite countertops and backsplash.

Nearby parks:
Gomes Park, Mission View Park and Irvington Plaza Park

Nearby Schools:
Mission San Jose High School - 1.15 miles, 10/10
John Gomes Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 9/10
Mission Valley Elementary School - 0.51 miles, 9/10
Joshua Chadbourne Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
239 Fremont BART-Warm Springs - 0.5 miles
215 Fremont BART-Mission-Warm Springs-Industrial Area - 0.5 miles
210 Union Landing - Frmt. Blvd. – Ohlone - 0.6 miles
212 Fremont BART-Newpark Mall-Pacific Commons - 0.7 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Shadow Brooke Common have any available units?
2231 Shadow Brooke Common has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Shadow Brooke Common have?
Some of 2231 Shadow Brooke Common's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Shadow Brooke Common currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Shadow Brooke Common is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Shadow Brooke Common pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Shadow Brooke Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 2231 Shadow Brooke Common offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Shadow Brooke Common offers parking.
Does 2231 Shadow Brooke Common have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Shadow Brooke Common offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Shadow Brooke Common have a pool?
No, 2231 Shadow Brooke Common does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Shadow Brooke Common have accessible units?
No, 2231 Shadow Brooke Common does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Shadow Brooke Common have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Shadow Brooke Common has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2231 Shadow Brooke Common?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn
Fremont, CA 94539
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue
Fremont, CA 94536
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with Pools
Fremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
Cherry GuardinoGlenmoorParkmont
SundaleArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity