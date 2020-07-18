1305 Sturgeon Cmn.

Amenities
$3490 / 3 BR GORGEOUS PARKMONT TOWNHOME CLOSE TO BART - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome is nestled on a quiet street in the Parkmont area of central Fremont. You'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, wood floors throughout , recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, new quartz counters and newly painted cabinets. Three nice- sized bedrooms plus bonus room for office or entertainment. Other amenities include 3 lovely bathrooms, large family and living rooms, cozy gas fireplace, spacious deck, washer/dryer and two car garage. Stunning pool and spa. Close to park, trails, shopping and Bart. Blue Ribbon Parkmont Elementary and Centerville Junior High.
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... WALK TO BART ...MINUTES FROM 880/DUMBARTON.
KEY FEATURES:
Address is 1305 Sturgeon Common in central Fremont
3 bedrooms
1610 square feet
Built 1994
3 bedrooms plus bonus room
2.5 bathrooms
2 car garage
Blue Ribbon Parkmont Elementary/Centerville Jr. High
Washer/dryer provided
Gardening included
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 15th or sooner
Deposit - $3490
MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or above
Minimum monthly income of $10,470
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
(RLNE5899362)