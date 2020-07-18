All apartments in Fremont
1305 Sturgeon Cmn.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1305 Sturgeon Cmn.

1305 Sturgeon Common · (510) 996-3238
Location

1305 Sturgeon Common, Fremont, CA 94536
Cherry-Guardino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. · Avail. now

$3,490

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
$3490 / 3 BR GORGEOUS PARKMONT TOWNHOME CLOSE TO BART - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome is nestled on a quiet street in the Parkmont area of central Fremont. You'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, wood floors throughout , recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, new quartz counters and newly painted cabinets. Three nice- sized bedrooms plus bonus room for office or entertainment. Other amenities include 3 lovely bathrooms, large family and living rooms, cozy gas fireplace, spacious deck, washer/dryer and two car garage. Stunning pool and spa. Close to park, trails, shopping and Bart. Blue Ribbon Parkmont Elementary and Centerville Junior High.
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... WALK TO BART ...MINUTES FROM 880/DUMBARTON.

KEY FEATURES:
Address is 1305 Sturgeon Common in central Fremont
3 bedrooms
1610 square feet
Built 1994
3 bedrooms plus bonus room
2.5 bathrooms
2 car garage
Blue Ribbon Parkmont Elementary/Centerville Jr. High
Washer/dryer provided
Gardening included
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 15th or sooner
Deposit - $3490

MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or above
Minimum monthly income of $10,470
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

(RLNE5899362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. have any available units?
1305 Sturgeon Cmn. has a unit available for $3,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. have?
Some of 1305 Sturgeon Cmn.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Sturgeon Cmn. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. offers parking.
Does 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. has a pool.
Does 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. have accessible units?
No, 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Sturgeon Cmn. does not have units with dishwashers.
