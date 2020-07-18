1305 Sturgeon Cmn.

Amenities

$3490 / 3 BR GORGEOUS PARKMONT TOWNHOME CLOSE TO BART - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome is nestled on a quiet street in the Parkmont area of central Fremont. You'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, wood floors throughout , recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, new quartz counters and newly painted cabinets. Three nice- sized bedrooms plus bonus room for office or entertainment. Other amenities include 3 lovely bathrooms, large family and living rooms, cozy gas fireplace, spacious deck, washer/dryer and two car garage. Stunning pool and spa. Close to park, trails, shopping and Bart. Blue Ribbon Parkmont Elementary and Centerville Junior High.

COMMUTER'S PARADISE... WALK TO BART ...MINUTES FROM 880/DUMBARTON.



KEY FEATURES:

Address is 1305 Sturgeon Common in central Fremont

3 bedrooms

1610 square feet

Built 1994

3 bedrooms plus bonus room

2.5 bathrooms

2 car garage

Blue Ribbon Parkmont Elementary/Centerville Jr. High

Washer/dryer provided

Gardening included

Lease duration - 1 year

Available July 15th or sooner

Deposit - $3490



MUST HAVE:

Fico score of 680 or above

Minimum monthly income of $10,470

Excellent rental history

Credit and back round check for each adult over 18

$30 application fee per adult

No smokers please

CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT



(RLNE5899362)