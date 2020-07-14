All apartments in Folsom
Hub Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Hub Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
525 Willard Drive · (916) 299-9076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2311 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 2411 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0632 · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 0232 · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 0823 · Avail. now

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2422 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hub Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
accessible
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
car wash area
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.

This meticulously designed community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 734 to 1,274 square feet with a plethora of stellar amenities. From the gleaming wood-style floors to the gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, to the high ceilings and generous living space, the residents of Hub Folsom apartments experience the ultimate in modern apartment living. Whether you are in the mood for a quiet evening at home or an animated gathering with friends, Hub is designed to fit your every need.

Hub Caters to the Live-Work-Play Balance

Our pet-friendly apartments in Folsom, CA, and our amenities speak to the busy professional’s need for the live-work-play balance and accomplish that task with incredible panache. Take a swim in the comfort of a saltwater pool, then head over to the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per occupant over 18 years of age
Deposit: $400 for 1 bedrooms; $500 for 2 bedrooms; $600 for 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit that gets applied toward the overall security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for the first pet; $150 for the second pet
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $20 monthly for the first pet; $15 monthly for the second pet
restrictions: No weight limit; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Attached garages with direct access; detached garages; carports; All apartment homes come with one parking assignment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hub Apartments have any available units?
Hub Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hub Apartments have?
Some of Hub Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hub Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hub Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hub Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hub Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hub Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hub Apartments offers parking.
Does Hub Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hub Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hub Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hub Apartments has a pool.
Does Hub Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hub Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hub Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hub Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hub Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hub Apartments has units with air conditioning.
