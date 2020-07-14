Hub Apartments

Amenities
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
This meticulously designed community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 734 to 1,274 square feet with a plethora of stellar amenities. From the gleaming wood-style floors to the gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, to the high ceilings and generous living space, the residents of Hub Folsom apartments experience the ultimate in modern apartment living. Whether you are in the mood for a quiet evening at home or an animated gathering with friends, Hub is designed to fit your every need.
Hub Caters to the Live-Work-Play Balance
Our pet-friendly apartments in Folsom, CA, and our amenities speak to the busy professional’s need for the live-work-play balance and accomplish that task with incredible panache. Take a swim in the comfort of a saltwater pool, then head over to the