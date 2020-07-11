3 Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA with move-in specials
"There's people who live life authentically and there's people who live a life of fabrication. And it begins with the question of how you're gonna do your time. And these are observations I made about Folsom." (Michael Mann)
Folsom is a suburb of Sacramento and home to more than 70,000 people. Originally called Granite City, this town was renamed for its founder, Joseph Folsom, who moved here to search for gold. When Folsom died in 1855, the citizens were not rich from gold, but they were well-off due to Folsom's insistence that the railroad be built here to connect his town with Sacramento. Now, Folsom is home to an infamous prison, Rainbow Bridge, and the Johnny Cash Trail. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Folsom apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Folsom apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.