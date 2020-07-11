Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Folsom apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Results within 5 miles of Folsom
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
City Guide for Folsom, CA

"There's people who live life authentically and there's people who live a life of fabrication. And it begins with the question of how you're gonna do your time. And these are observations I made about Folsom." (Michael Mann)

Folsom is a suburb of Sacramento and home to more than 70,000 people. Originally called Granite City, this town was renamed for its founder, Joseph Folsom, who moved here to search for gold. When Folsom died in 1855, the citizens were not rich from gold, but they were well-off due to Folsom's insistence that the railroad be built here to connect his town with Sacramento. Now, Folsom is home to an infamous prison, Rainbow Bridge, and the Johnny Cash Trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Folsom, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Folsom apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Folsom apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

