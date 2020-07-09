Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving guest parking online portal

The Park on Riley offers a small, quiet community setting.Style with comfort! Come and see our lush landscaping with beautiful tall trees offering a rainbow of colors in the spring through the fall seasons.We feature fully renovated apartment homes with granite countertops, wood flooring, and solid wood cabinetry to name just a few.Our residents love our friendly management and attentive maintenance service ... and we love pets, so don't be shy... bring in your favorite furry friend to meet us!Our top location offers grocery shopping, conveniences, parks, and the American River bike trail within walking distance.Tour the quaint shops, stylish restaurants, and clubs in the Historic Old Town Folsom.Bussing to the top-ranked Folsom schools is right outside our door.Come and see our gorgeous pool and spa area, situated in a private setting surrounded by gorgeous landscaping.