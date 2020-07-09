All apartments in Folsom
Folsom, CA
The Park on Riley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Park on Riley

99 Cable Cir · (916) 974-9809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 86 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 64 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 87 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 79 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park on Riley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
guest parking
online portal
The Park on Riley offers a small, quiet community setting.Style with comfort! Come and see our lush landscaping with beautiful tall trees offering a rainbow of colors in the spring through the fall seasons.We feature fully renovated apartment homes with granite countertops, wood flooring, and solid wood cabinetry to name just a few.Our residents love our friendly management and attentive maintenance service ... and we love pets, so don't be shy... bring in your favorite furry friend to meet us!Our top location offers grocery shopping, conveniences, parks, and the American River bike trail within walking distance.Tour the quaint shops, stylish restaurants, and clubs in the Historic Old Town Folsom.Bussing to the top-ranked Folsom schools is right outside our door.Come and see our gorgeous pool and spa area, situated in a private setting surrounded by gorgeous landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Ask for details
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park on Riley have any available units?
The Park on Riley has 6 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Park on Riley have?
Some of The Park on Riley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park on Riley currently offering any rent specials?
The Park on Riley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park on Riley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park on Riley is pet friendly.
Does The Park on Riley offer parking?
Yes, The Park on Riley offers parking.
Does The Park on Riley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park on Riley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park on Riley have a pool?
Yes, The Park on Riley has a pool.
Does The Park on Riley have accessible units?
No, The Park on Riley does not have accessible units.
Does The Park on Riley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park on Riley has units with dishwashers.
Does The Park on Riley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Park on Riley has units with air conditioning.
