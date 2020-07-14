All apartments in Folsom
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Folsom Ranch

Open Now until 6pm
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr · (916) 461-7127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-203 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 05-203 · Avail. now

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 21-206 · Avail. now

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37-104 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 29-101 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 03-201 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Folsom Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
car wash area
internet access
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Situated on 29 acres of gorgeous oaks, Folsom Ranch is one the few apartment communities in the area that offers unique bluff views of the American River below. Rolling hills and majestic oaks create a backdrop of beauty and serenity for the residents who live here. This heavily wooded property is set in a private environment, yet located just minutes from area shopping, fine restaurants and the popular town of Historic Folsom. Nearby Folsom Lake provides exciting year-round recreational opportunities such as boating, fishing, and camping. Surrounded by natural beauty, Folsom Ranch apartment homes are fully renovated inside and out, constructed in contemporary style with oversized windows and private balconies

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 65 lbs
Parking Details: Surface and Covered Lots. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Folsom Ranch have any available units?
Folsom Ranch has 11 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Folsom Ranch have?
Some of Folsom Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Folsom Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Folsom Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Folsom Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Folsom Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Folsom Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Folsom Ranch offers parking.
Does Folsom Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Folsom Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Folsom Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Folsom Ranch has a pool.
Does Folsom Ranch have accessible units?
No, Folsom Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Folsom Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, Folsom Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Folsom Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Folsom Ranch has units with air conditioning.
