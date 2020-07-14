Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly car wash area internet access

Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Situated on 29 acres of gorgeous oaks, Folsom Ranch is one the few apartment communities in the area that offers unique bluff views of the American River below. Rolling hills and majestic oaks create a backdrop of beauty and serenity for the residents who live here. This heavily wooded property is set in a private environment, yet located just minutes from area shopping, fine restaurants and the popular town of Historic Folsom. Nearby Folsom Lake provides exciting year-round recreational opportunities such as boating, fishing, and camping. Surrounded by natural beauty, Folsom Ranch apartment homes are fully renovated inside and out, constructed in contemporary style with oversized windows and private balconies