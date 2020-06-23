All apartments in Folsom
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Sherwood at Iron Point

Open Now until 6pm
2300 Iron Point Rd · (916) 713-5563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630
Broadstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4024 · Avail. now

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3012 · Avail. now

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2114 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3823 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit 0113 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,752

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sherwood at Iron Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
yoga
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging amenities, and an unbeatable location. Were located just 30 minutes east of Sacramento along the Lincoln Highway, with the beautiful El Dorado National Forest just another 30 minutes down the road to the east. This vibrant neighborhood features gorgeous natural resources, upscale shopping and dining opportunities, and a wonderful, tight-knit community. Each of our amazing Iron Point apartments features dramatic gas fireplaces, dual pane windows, and spacious, open floor plans, to invigorate you each and every day. Youll love being a part of a community with access to a 24-hour fitness studio, 2 basketball courts, and 2 sparkling swimming pools and spas. Take the plunge and sign up for your private tour of our exceptional apartments in Folsom today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 Application Fee
Deposit: $300(1 bedroom) $400(2 bedroom) $500 (3 bedroom) -- Up to one month's rent plus regular
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 35 lbs weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
restrictions: 35lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sherwood at Iron Point have any available units?
Sherwood at Iron Point has 25 units available starting at $1,618 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sherwood at Iron Point have?
Some of Sherwood at Iron Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sherwood at Iron Point currently offering any rent specials?
Sherwood at Iron Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sherwood at Iron Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Sherwood at Iron Point is pet friendly.
Does Sherwood at Iron Point offer parking?
Yes, Sherwood at Iron Point offers parking.
Does Sherwood at Iron Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sherwood at Iron Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sherwood at Iron Point have a pool?
Yes, Sherwood at Iron Point has a pool.
Does Sherwood at Iron Point have accessible units?
Yes, Sherwood at Iron Point has accessible units.
Does Sherwood at Iron Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sherwood at Iron Point has units with dishwashers.
Does Sherwood at Iron Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sherwood at Iron Point has units with air conditioning.
