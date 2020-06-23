Sherwood at Iron Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving playground pool table yoga

Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging amenities, and an unbeatable location. Were located just 30 minutes east of Sacramento along the Lincoln Highway, with the beautiful El Dorado National Forest just another 30 minutes down the road to the east. This vibrant neighborhood features gorgeous natural resources, upscale shopping and dining opportunities, and a wonderful, tight-knit community. Each of our amazing Iron Point apartments features dramatic gas fireplaces, dual pane windows, and spacious, open floor plans, to invigorate you each and every day. Youll love being a part of a community with access to a 24-hour fitness studio, 2 basketball courts, and 2 sparkling swimming pools and spas. Take the plunge and sign up for your private tour of our exceptional apartments in Folsom today!