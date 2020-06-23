Sherwood at Iron Point

Amenities
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging amenities, and an unbeatable location. Were located just 30 minutes east of Sacramento along the Lincoln Highway, with the beautiful El Dorado National Forest just another 30 minutes down the road to the east. This vibrant neighborhood features gorgeous natural resources, upscale shopping and dining opportunities, and a wonderful, tight-knit community. Each of our amazing Iron Point apartments features dramatic gas fireplaces, dual pane windows, and spacious, open floor plans, to invigorate you each and every day. Youll love being a part of a community with access to a 24-hour fitness studio, 2 basketball courts, and 2 sparkling swimming pools and spas. Take the plunge and sign up for your private tour of our exceptional apartments in Folsom today!