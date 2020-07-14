Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated furnished oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool putting green bike storage garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill game room internet access media room package receiving

The Overlook at Blue Ravine is an amazing property located in the heart of Folsom, CA. Our community is nestled on 40 picturesque acres bringing the beauty of the Sierra Nevada Mountains to your door step. We have just released our first phase of completely renovated apartments with stunning upgrades such as granite countertops, black GE appliances, crown molding, tile flooring, brushed nickel hardware and much more. Our residents enjoy an immense amenity list including but not limited to multiple pools, fitness centers, basketball courts, and direct access to the American River Bike Trail, and a complete exterior renovation in 2017!. At The Overlook at Blue Ravine, it is our goal to give you resort style living while keeping you within minutes of exceptional shopping, entertainment, and Highway 50. Rent Amounts: Rent Amounts quoted are based on 12 month lease. Contact the property for short term options.