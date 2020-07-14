All apartments in Folsom
Overlook at Blue Ravine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Overlook at Blue Ravine

1200 Creekside Dr · (916) 507-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3116 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 2116 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0728 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook at Blue Ravine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bike storage
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
game room
internet access
media room
package receiving
The Overlook at Blue Ravine is an amazing property located in the heart of Folsom, CA. Our community is nestled on 40 picturesque acres bringing the beauty of the Sierra Nevada Mountains to your door step. We have just released our first phase of completely renovated apartments with stunning upgrades such as granite countertops, black GE appliances, crown molding, tile flooring, brushed nickel hardware and much more. Our residents enjoy an immense amenity list including but not limited to multiple pools, fitness centers, basketball courts, and direct access to the American River Bike Trail, and a complete exterior renovation in 2017!. At The Overlook at Blue Ravine, it is our goal to give you resort style living while keeping you within minutes of exceptional shopping, entertainment, and Highway 50. Rent Amounts: Rent Amounts quoted are based on 12 month lease. Contact the property for short term options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet) $700 (2 pets)
fee:
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease, Detached Garages: $150/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Overlook at Blue Ravine have any available units?
Overlook at Blue Ravine has 3 units available starting at $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Overlook at Blue Ravine have?
Some of Overlook at Blue Ravine's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook at Blue Ravine currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook at Blue Ravine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook at Blue Ravine pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook at Blue Ravine is pet friendly.
Does Overlook at Blue Ravine offer parking?
Yes, Overlook at Blue Ravine offers parking.
Does Overlook at Blue Ravine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook at Blue Ravine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook at Blue Ravine have a pool?
Yes, Overlook at Blue Ravine has a pool.
Does Overlook at Blue Ravine have accessible units?
Yes, Overlook at Blue Ravine has accessible units.
Does Overlook at Blue Ravine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook at Blue Ravine has units with dishwashers.
Does Overlook at Blue Ravine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Overlook at Blue Ravine has units with air conditioning.

