Lake Pointe Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court business center e-payments hot tub internet access

Live, work, play at Lake Pointe in Folsom. You can choose a 1 or 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartment for rent and available now. We offer flexible lease terms, granite counter tops, tile flooring, and the most relaxing views. There are so many amenities in one location.



As our resident, you will enjoy the convenience of our online payments and services, Luxer One package lockers, Bike lockers and fix it station, basketball and tennis sports court, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor fireplace lounge, poolside cabana and BBQ, "Woofer" dog park, and access to the American River bike trail.



We are just next door to Folsom Lake where you can go kayaking, paddle boarding, or boating. Down the street from us is Historic Downtown Folsom. Explore the boutiques, museums, art fairs, and local nightlife. Give us a call today!