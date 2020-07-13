Lake Pointe Apartments

Amenities
Live, work, play at Lake Pointe in Folsom. You can choose a 1 or 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartment for rent and available now. We offer flexible lease terms, granite counter tops, tile flooring, and the most relaxing views. There are so many amenities in one location.
As our resident, you will enjoy the convenience of our online payments and services, Luxer One package lockers, Bike lockers and fix it station, basketball and tennis sports court, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor fireplace lounge, poolside cabana and BBQ, "Woofer" dog park, and access to the American River bike trail.
We are just next door to Folsom Lake where you can go kayaking, paddle boarding, or boating. Down the street from us is Historic Downtown Folsom. Explore the boutiques, museums, art fairs, and local nightlife. Give us a call today!