Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Lake Pointe Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd · (916) 245-7401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0411 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 1803 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0508 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 0616 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
business center
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Live, work, play at Lake Pointe in Folsom. You can choose a 1 or 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartment for rent and available now. We offer flexible lease terms, granite counter tops, tile flooring, and the most relaxing views. There are so many amenities in one location.

As our resident, you will enjoy the convenience of our online payments and services, Luxer One package lockers, Bike lockers and fix it station, basketball and tennis sports court, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor fireplace lounge, poolside cabana and BBQ, "Woofer" dog park, and access to the American River bike trail.

We are just next door to Folsom Lake where you can go kayaking, paddle boarding, or boating. Down the street from us is Historic Downtown Folsom. Explore the boutiques, museums, art fairs, and local nightlife. Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom floor plans $300; 2 bedroom floor plans $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Lake Pointe Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lake Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Lake Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lake Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Lake Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lake Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
