Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court internet access

Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Canyon Terrace Apartment Homes in Folsom are nestled in the prestigious American River Canyon on over seventeen acres of mature landscaping. Conveniently located near the American River, Folsom Lake, shopping, and fine dining. Just around the corner to Historic Old Town Folsom, The Folsom Outlets, Hwy. 50 access, and Intel. Within minutes of several sight-seeing locations, bike, and hiking trails. All this and more awaits you at Canyon Terrace Apartments.



Our beautiful community offers a sparkling pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, car wash area, BBQ and picnic area as well as several 24-hour laundry facilities on site. In select apartment homes we offer full-size washers and dryers, central heating and