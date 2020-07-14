All apartments in Folsom
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Canyon Terrace Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln · (916) 461-7296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA 95630
American River Canyon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0604 · Avail. now

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. now

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
internet access
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Canyon Terrace Apartment Homes in Folsom are nestled in the prestigious American River Canyon on over seventeen acres of mature landscaping. Conveniently located near the American River, Folsom Lake, shopping, and fine dining. Just around the corner to Historic Old Town Folsom, The Folsom Outlets, Hwy. 50 access, and Intel. Within minutes of several sight-seeing locations, bike, and hiking trails. All this and more awaits you at Canyon Terrace Apartments.

Our beautiful community offers a sparkling pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, car wash area, BBQ and picnic area as well as several 24-hour laundry facilities on site. In select apartment homes we offer full-size washers and dryers, central heating and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedrooms: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Open lot, 1 covered assigned parking spot per apartment. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet on balcony/patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Canyon Terrace Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,654 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canyon Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Canyon Terrace Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Canyon Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments has units with air conditioning.
