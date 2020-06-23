All apartments in Folsom
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

Pique at Iron Point

101 Pique Loop · (916) 702-7813
Location

101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P113-303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit P140-302 · Avail. now

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit A214-301 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit A218-301 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit P118-102 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pique at Iron Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
trash valet
valet service
accessible
24hr maintenance
bocce court
car charging
cc payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities. Overlooking Sacramento, our community’s spacious and indulgent one-, two-, and three-bedroom designer living spaces feature an amenities package including custom artisan cabinetry, gourmet style kitchen build-outs, energy efficient appliances, quartz countertops, and upscale plank flooring for a fashionable aesthetic and intuitive sense of comfort. These sought-after Folsom apartments feature a range of custom floor plans tailored to accommodate any preference, and our direct access garages, fob key access homes, and ample storage space guarantee a living experience second to none.

Residents looking for Folsom, CA apartments will enjoy a resort style living experience as a daily reality when they choose The Pique at Iron Point. Our sparkling pools, extravagant clubhouse, fully equipped fitness

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400 for 1x1, $500 for 2x2 & $600 for 3x3
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $35
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pique at Iron Point have any available units?
Pique at Iron Point has 5 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pique at Iron Point have?
Some of Pique at Iron Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pique at Iron Point currently offering any rent specials?
Pique at Iron Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pique at Iron Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Pique at Iron Point is pet friendly.
Does Pique at Iron Point offer parking?
Yes, Pique at Iron Point offers parking.
Does Pique at Iron Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pique at Iron Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pique at Iron Point have a pool?
Yes, Pique at Iron Point has a pool.
Does Pique at Iron Point have accessible units?
Yes, Pique at Iron Point has accessible units.
Does Pique at Iron Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pique at Iron Point has units with dishwashers.
Does Pique at Iron Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pique at Iron Point has units with air conditioning.
