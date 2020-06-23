Amenities
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities. Overlooking Sacramento, our community’s spacious and indulgent one-, two-, and three-bedroom designer living spaces feature an amenities package including custom artisan cabinetry, gourmet style kitchen build-outs, energy efficient appliances, quartz countertops, and upscale plank flooring for a fashionable aesthetic and intuitive sense of comfort. These sought-after Folsom apartments feature a range of custom floor plans tailored to accommodate any preference, and our direct access garages, fob key access homes, and ample storage space guarantee a living experience second to none.
Residents looking for Folsom, CA apartments will enjoy a resort style living experience as a daily reality when they choose The Pique at Iron Point. Our sparkling pools, extravagant clubhouse, fully equipped fitness