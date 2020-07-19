All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

649 Mustang Glen

649 Mustang Gln · No Longer Available
Location

649 Mustang Gln, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
***NEW LISTING: Large 3bd/2ba on cul-de-sac*** - This single story residence is located on a cul-de-sac in Escondido. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen and dining area leading to a private backyard. Two-car attached garage with washer/dryer hook-ups, and owner pays gardener. Schools: Oak Hill Elementary, Hidden Valley Middle, Orange Glen High. Convenient on-line payments.

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4607616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Mustang Glen have any available units?
649 Mustang Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Mustang Glen have?
Some of 649 Mustang Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Mustang Glen currently offering any rent specials?
649 Mustang Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Mustang Glen pet-friendly?
No, 649 Mustang Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 649 Mustang Glen offer parking?
Yes, 649 Mustang Glen offers parking.
Does 649 Mustang Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Mustang Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Mustang Glen have a pool?
No, 649 Mustang Glen does not have a pool.
Does 649 Mustang Glen have accessible units?
No, 649 Mustang Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Mustang Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Mustang Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
