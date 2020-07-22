Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

637 Wildflower Place Available 12/01/19 Great family home on a cul de sac with Views - This is a highly sought after Escondido Hills neighborhood in North Escondido. Great family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. One bedroom is located downstairs with the other 3 upstairs. Beautiful open floor plan that provides views out the back almost as soon as you walk in the front door. Large covered patio out back perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Beautiful unobstructed southern views from the back yard. Large two car garage. Available December 1.



No Pets Allowed



