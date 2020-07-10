All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:50 AM

613 N Midway Dr

613 North Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 North Midway Drive, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
3BR 2BA home with newer laminate wood, carpet, paint and window coverings. Functional and spacious kitchen. Upgraded bathrooms. New central AC/Heat. 1-Car detached garage with more room for parking both in the driveway and on the street. Private, covered patio in fenced back yard. Security Deposit: $2700. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant covers landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required. Some appliances may not be under warranty in this lease.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: Ceiling Fans, Central Air & Heat, Detached 1-Car Garage, Laminate Flooring, Refrigerator Available, Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 N Midway Dr have any available units?
613 N Midway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 N Midway Dr have?
Some of 613 N Midway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 N Midway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
613 N Midway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 N Midway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 613 N Midway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 613 N Midway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 613 N Midway Dr offers parking.
Does 613 N Midway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 N Midway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 N Midway Dr have a pool?
No, 613 N Midway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 613 N Midway Dr have accessible units?
No, 613 N Midway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 613 N Midway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 N Midway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

