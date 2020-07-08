All apartments in Escondido
608 Key Lime Way
608 Key Lime Way

608 Key Lime Way · No Longer Available
Location

608 Key Lime Way, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in "Eureka Springs" this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2516 SQFT Single Family home is in a quiet neighborhood, with a lovely view of the mountains when entering or exiting the home. A pathway for bikes and walkers leading to a dog park in minutes. Near schools ranging from elementary to high school, shopping centers, and home depot. Must show most recent 2 month paystub, bring your own washing machine, refrigerator and furnitures, pay the utilities bills, and give a one month deposit. Text me about touring with the number 760-755-9300 as my perferred method of communication.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

