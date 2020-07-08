608 Key Lime Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in "Eureka Springs" this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2516 SQFT Single Family home is in a quiet neighborhood, with a lovely view of the mountains when entering or exiting the home. A pathway for bikes and walkers leading to a dog park in minutes. Near schools ranging from elementary to high school, shopping centers, and home depot. Must show most recent 2 month paystub, bring your own washing machine, refrigerator and furnitures, pay the utilities bills, and give a one month deposit. Text me about touring with the number 760-755-9300 as my perferred method of communication.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/escondido-ca?lid=12679050



(RLNE5338659)