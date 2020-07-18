Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

565 E 5th Ave Available 01/15/19 Absolutely adorable home in Escondido's Historic District! - Owner pays landscape! This is an absolutely adorable home in Escondido's Historic District! Fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with circa 1930's character and charm kept intact! Beautiful gourmet kitchen has new slate tile flooring, brand new cabinetry and counters with lots of storage space. 2 bedrooms, 1 updated bath with living and dining room, indoor laundry hookups, and cozy sitting room overlooking the ample-sized, fenced backyard with built-in brick grill. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, cable, phone, and internet. Tenant to reimburse owner at $75 per month for water.



OVERALL RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $39 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for responsible credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



