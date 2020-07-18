All apartments in Escondido
565 E 5th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

565 E 5th Ave

565 E 5th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

565 E 5th Ave E, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
565 E 5th Ave Available 01/15/19 Absolutely adorable home in Escondido's Historic District! - Owner pays landscape! This is an absolutely adorable home in Escondido's Historic District! Fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with circa 1930's character and charm kept intact! Beautiful gourmet kitchen has new slate tile flooring, brand new cabinetry and counters with lots of storage space. 2 bedrooms, 1 updated bath with living and dining room, indoor laundry hookups, and cozy sitting room overlooking the ample-sized, fenced backyard with built-in brick grill. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, cable, phone, and internet. Tenant to reimburse owner at $75 per month for water.

OVERALL RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $39 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for responsible credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4469969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 E 5th Ave have any available units?
565 E 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 E 5th Ave have?
Some of 565 E 5th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 E 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
565 E 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 E 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 565 E 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 565 E 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 565 E 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 565 E 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 E 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 E 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 565 E 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 565 E 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 565 E 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 565 E 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 E 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
