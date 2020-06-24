All apartments in Escondido
551 Veronica Pl
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

551 Veronica Pl

551 Veronica Place · No Longer Available
Location

551 Veronica Place, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
551 Veronica Pl Available 12/07/19 Three Bedroom Home on a cul-de-sac! Available December 7th - Attractive, well maintained home located on a tree lined Cul-de-sac in East Escondido. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and features a large 2 car garage, a large kitchen, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and large backyard with a tall fence.

Pets will be considered and no smoking allowed. Renter's insurance is required. All utilities are tenant responsibility including the landscaping. Appliances to include a dishwasher and garbage disposal only, tenant must provide washer, dryer, fridge and microwave. Please call or text 760-690-6707 to schedule a viewing and be sure to mention the address when inquiring. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.

(RLNE2811462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Veronica Pl have any available units?
551 Veronica Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 Veronica Pl have?
Some of 551 Veronica Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Veronica Pl currently offering any rent specials?
551 Veronica Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Veronica Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 Veronica Pl is pet friendly.
Does 551 Veronica Pl offer parking?
Yes, 551 Veronica Pl offers parking.
Does 551 Veronica Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 Veronica Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Veronica Pl have a pool?
No, 551 Veronica Pl does not have a pool.
Does 551 Veronica Pl have accessible units?
No, 551 Veronica Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Veronica Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 Veronica Pl has units with dishwashers.

