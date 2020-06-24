Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

551 Veronica Pl Available 12/07/19 Three Bedroom Home on a cul-de-sac! Available December 7th - Attractive, well maintained home located on a tree lined Cul-de-sac in East Escondido. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and features a large 2 car garage, a large kitchen, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and large backyard with a tall fence.



Pets will be considered and no smoking allowed. Renter's insurance is required. All utilities are tenant responsibility including the landscaping. Appliances to include a dishwasher and garbage disposal only, tenant must provide washer, dryer, fridge and microwave. Please call or text 760-690-6707 to schedule a viewing and be sure to mention the address when inquiring. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.



