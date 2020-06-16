Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

433 E. 5th Avenue Available 02/09/20 Charming Home in Historic Old Escondido! Available February 7th - Quaint home in Old Escondido has so much to offer:



* Hardwood flooring in the living room and bedrooms

* Tile flooring in Kitchen

* Granite countertops

* Large back yard with a storage shed.

* Stackable washer and dryer



Landscape maintenance included for front yard. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with extra deposit. Renter's insurance is required. Please call or text (760) 690-6707 for more information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3272487)