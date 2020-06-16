433 E 5th Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Central Escondido
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
433 E. 5th Avenue Available 02/09/20 Charming Home in Historic Old Escondido! Available February 7th - Quaint home in Old Escondido has so much to offer:
* Hardwood flooring in the living room and bedrooms * Tile flooring in Kitchen * Granite countertops * Large back yard with a storage shed. * Stackable washer and dryer
Landscape maintenance included for front yard. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with extra deposit. Renter's insurance is required. Please call or text (760) 690-6707 for more information or to schedule a showing.
(RLNE3272487)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have any available units?
433 E. 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 E. 5th Avenue have?
Some of 433 E. 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 E. 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 E. 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 E. 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 E. 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 E. 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
