All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 433 E. 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
433 E. 5th Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

433 E. 5th Avenue

433 E 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

433 E 5th Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
433 E. 5th Avenue Available 02/09/20 Charming Home in Historic Old Escondido! Available February 7th - Quaint home in Old Escondido has so much to offer:

* Hardwood flooring in the living room and bedrooms
* Tile flooring in Kitchen
* Granite countertops
* Large back yard with a storage shed.
* Stackable washer and dryer

Landscape maintenance included for front yard. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with extra deposit. Renter's insurance is required. Please call or text (760) 690-6707 for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3272487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have any available units?
433 E. 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 E. 5th Avenue have?
Some of 433 E. 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 E. 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 E. 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 E. 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 E. 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 E. 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 E. 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 E. 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College