Amenities

patio / balcony garage media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Great location 2 Bedroom 1 bath with Garage - Very nice two bedroom 1 bath end unit with single car garage! Convenient to all downtown Escondido has to offer, restaurants & theaters! Enjoy nice sunset views from your living room. Great private patio area in back for grilling or just relaxing.

Available February 15.



For more information:

Please call Erwin Property Management

760-233-7721



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4512548)