3315 Camino Vallareal, Escondido, CA 92029 Felicita
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
parking
garage
3315 Camino Vallareal Available 10/04/19 Very Spacious Two Story Home with Four Car Garage Available Soon! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with beautiful view sits in a peaceful gated community just minutes away from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Visit the exquisite sculptures at Queen Califia's Magical Circle or take a walk around the Duck Pond at Kit Carson Park. Conveniently located near the 15 Interstate Express. Make this beautiful location your new home and contact our leasing agent Mariana at (714) 856-3636.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
