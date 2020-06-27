Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3315 Camino Vallareal Available 10/04/19 Very Spacious Two Story Home with Four Car Garage Available Soon! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with beautiful view sits in a peaceful gated community just minutes away from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Visit the exquisite sculptures at Queen Califia's Magical Circle or take a walk around the Duck Pond at Kit Carson Park. Conveniently located near the 15 Interstate Express. Make this beautiful location your new home and contact our leasing agent Mariana at (714) 856-3636.



Animal Restricted Property



(RLNE5034547)