Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

330 Linwood St.

330 Linwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Linwood Street, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Escondido 4 Br cul-de-sac home Close to all, huge yard for kids and pets. Family neighborhood - Recently renovated home. Single level, all hard surface floors (tile & laminate). Freshly painted, new window coverings, bathroom fixtures and more. 4 bedrooms 2 bath plus a nice patio and huge yard. Owner pays gardener. Located in a quiet family friendly neighborhood in central Escondido, close to shopping, schools, dining etc.
Ready for move-in by 1/25/20. Pets ok on approval and with extra deposit. Good credit and income is a must.

.Professional Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Carol Bocanegra (951)333-7999
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5477298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Linwood St. have any available units?
330 Linwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 330 Linwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
330 Linwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Linwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Linwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 330 Linwood St. offer parking?
No, 330 Linwood St. does not offer parking.
Does 330 Linwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Linwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Linwood St. have a pool?
No, 330 Linwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 330 Linwood St. have accessible units?
No, 330 Linwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Linwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Linwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Linwood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Linwood St. does not have units with air conditioning.

