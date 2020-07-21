All apartments in Escondido
3115 Ferncreek Ln

3115 Ferncreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Ferncreek Lane, Escondido, CA 92027
Cloverdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
***OPEN HOUSE Saturday, AUG 10: 11:30am - 12:30pm in Rancho San Pasqual*** - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 8-10-19 11:30- 12:30pm (text Mike for gate code upon arrival)

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

This beautiful home is situated on the Eagle Crest Golf Course and has gorgeous mountain views. Open floor plan flows nicely throughout the home with living room/dining room combination, generous kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and nook area too! Kitchen is open to the family room equipped with built-in entertainment unit. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and access to the patio while the bathroom has an inviting jacuzzi tub. Three car garage, indoor laundry room, and gardener provided. The community features a beautiful sparkling pool/spa, playground, and sport court. Walk to award winning K-8 school (San Pasqual Union). Orange Glen or San Pasqual High School. Within walking distance to the Eagle Crest Golf Club and close to the San Diego Wild Animal Park. It doesn't get better than this!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5074163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Ferncreek Ln have any available units?
3115 Ferncreek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Ferncreek Ln have?
Some of 3115 Ferncreek Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Ferncreek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Ferncreek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Ferncreek Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Ferncreek Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 3115 Ferncreek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Ferncreek Ln offers parking.
Does 3115 Ferncreek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Ferncreek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Ferncreek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Ferncreek Ln has a pool.
Does 3115 Ferncreek Ln have accessible units?
No, 3115 Ferncreek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Ferncreek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Ferncreek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
