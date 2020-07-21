3115 Ferncreek Ln

Amenities

***OPEN HOUSE Saturday, AUG 10: 11:30am - 12:30pm in Rancho San Pasqual*** - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 8-10-19 11:30- 12:30pm (text Mike for gate code upon arrival)



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



This beautiful home is situated on the Eagle Crest Golf Course and has gorgeous mountain views. Open floor plan flows nicely throughout the home with living room/dining room combination, generous kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and nook area too! Kitchen is open to the family room equipped with built-in entertainment unit. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and access to the patio while the bathroom has an inviting jacuzzi tub. Three car garage, indoor laundry room, and gardener provided. The community features a beautiful sparkling pool/spa, playground, and sport court. Walk to award winning K-8 school (San Pasqual Union). Orange Glen or San Pasqual High School. Within walking distance to the Eagle Crest Golf Club and close to the San Diego Wild Animal Park. It doesn't get better than this!



