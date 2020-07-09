301 South Upas Street

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Studio in Escondido Available Now! - Renovated above-garage studio features a private entry, plank flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, updated bathroom with new vanity and cabinet storage, ceiling fan in the living area and a large closet. Located in central Escondido in a quiet neighborhood, just a few minutes from I-15 and Escondido Promenade.
Appliances included: microwave and refrigerator. Tenant will pay for their personal usage for all utilities.
$1,100/month and $1,300 security deposit. Move-in ready as of 12/10.
Please call/text Francis Taylor at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing. Please DO NOT enter the property or disturb the owners. This studio unit is above the garage and the owners occupy the main house.
DRE 01940903
(RLNE5396926)