Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

301 South Upas Street

301 South Upas Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 South Upas Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated Studio in Escondido Available Now! - Renovated above-garage studio features a private entry, plank flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, updated bathroom with new vanity and cabinet storage, ceiling fan in the living area and a large closet. Located in central Escondido in a quiet neighborhood, just a few minutes from I-15 and Escondido Promenade.

Appliances included: microwave and refrigerator. Tenant will pay for their personal usage for all utilities.

$1,100/month and $1,300 security deposit. Move-in ready as of 12/10.

Please call/text Francis Taylor at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing. Please DO NOT enter the property or disturb the owners. This studio unit is above the garage and the owners occupy the main house.

DRE 01940903

(RLNE5396926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 South Upas Street have any available units?
301 South Upas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 South Upas Street have?
Some of 301 South Upas Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 South Upas Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 South Upas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 South Upas Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 South Upas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 301 South Upas Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 South Upas Street offers parking.
Does 301 South Upas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 South Upas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 South Upas Street have a pool?
No, 301 South Upas Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 South Upas Street have accessible units?
No, 301 South Upas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 South Upas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 South Upas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

