Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2525 White Oak Place Unit D

2525 White Oak Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2525 White Oak Pl, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1450 Move in Special!!! Adorable Corner Condo Unit....Small pets OK! - Move in March 1, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $1,450. There after rent would be $1,550/month

Description
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathrooms
882 square foot

This Corner Unit Upper Level, 2-bedroom 1 bath Condo Located in a Nice Neighborhood. Completely Remodeled with New Windows, Updated kitchen with Corian Countertops, Stainless: Stove, Fridge, and Dishwasher. Large living and Dining room, Ceiling fans in every room and Central air/heater. In unit Washer Dryer Hookups. Private balcony and a community pool! 1 car garage with 1 assigned Parking Space. Close to schools, parks, shops and restaurants. Small pets acceptable with additional deposit.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4658783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 White Oak Place Unit D have any available units?
2525 White Oak Place Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 White Oak Place Unit D have?
Some of 2525 White Oak Place Unit D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 White Oak Place Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2525 White Oak Place Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 White Oak Place Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 White Oak Place Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 2525 White Oak Place Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2525 White Oak Place Unit D offers parking.
Does 2525 White Oak Place Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 White Oak Place Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 White Oak Place Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 2525 White Oak Place Unit D has a pool.
Does 2525 White Oak Place Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2525 White Oak Place Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 White Oak Place Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 White Oak Place Unit D has units with dishwashers.
