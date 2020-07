Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2522 Canyon Road Available 09/05/19 Beautiful Four Bedroom Home with Pool and Bonus Room. Available September 5th! - Spacious home with so much to offer!



*Laminate flooring throughout

*Pool with maintenance included

*Large bonus room

*Large detached 2 car garage

*Landscaping included



Pets are negotiable upon owner approval with additional deposit. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for additional information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4340186)