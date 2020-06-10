2461 Bobcat Glen

Amenities

Lovely Single Story Home in Desirable Neighborhood of Escondido! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/49a32cc088

or call 858-239-0600



Lovely Single story home on a large private lot in West Escondido. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, with approximately 1,023 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as a formal living room with gas fire place, casual family eating area adjacent to the spacious kitchen, sliding doors lead you to a fabulous fully fenced back yard area that is perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining! You will love the beautifully updated kitchen with all major appliances including a refrigerator and beautiful natural wood cabinets. Expansive master suite and a generous sized closets; Garage includes lots of storage space, a sink, and a laundry area where the washer/dryer hookups are located. Additional amenities include new carpeting throughout, newer decorator paint, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, and lots of windows making it light and bright! Community pool is only a few steps away. Close to schools, parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Only 1 very small pet (no puppies) will be considered with prior approval from the owner. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount. No Smoking, please.

Please see the property video tour: https://youtu.be/sL-aRkQF6j8



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565.

CA-DRE# 01859951



