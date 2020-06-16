All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 240 W. Lincoln Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
240 W. Lincoln Ave.
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:02 AM

240 W. Lincoln Ave.

240 West Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

240 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Conveniently located at the end of the 78 freeway, this 2 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo is almost ready for it’s next resident! The modern kitchen boasts granite counters, newer wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave). Living room has slider access to the backyard. Laundry will be a breeze with the stacked w/d while the central A/C and heat will be sure to keep you comfortable all year around. No more headaches over parking, you’ll have access to 2 parking spaces (1 covered). Peaceful complex with community pool and picnics areas. You won’t want to miss out on this one, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W. Lincoln Ave. have any available units?
240 W. Lincoln Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W. Lincoln Ave. have?
Some of 240 W. Lincoln Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W. Lincoln Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
240 W. Lincoln Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W. Lincoln Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 W. Lincoln Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 240 W. Lincoln Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 240 W. Lincoln Ave. does offer parking.
Does 240 W. Lincoln Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 W. Lincoln Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W. Lincoln Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 240 W. Lincoln Ave. has a pool.
Does 240 W. Lincoln Ave. have accessible units?
No, 240 W. Lincoln Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W. Lincoln Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 W. Lincoln Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College