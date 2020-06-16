240 W. Lincoln Ave.

Amenities
Conveniently located at the end of the 78 freeway, this 2 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo is almost ready for it’s next resident! The modern kitchen boasts granite counters, newer wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave). Living room has slider access to the backyard. Laundry will be a breeze with the stacked w/d while the central A/C and heat will be sure to keep you comfortable all year around. No more headaches over parking, you’ll have access to 2 parking spaces (1 covered). Peaceful complex with community pool and picnics areas. You won’t want to miss out on this one, give us a call today!