Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

235 Belfast Glen

235 Belfast Glen · No Longer Available
Location

235 Belfast Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home close to schools, shopping, parks, and transit. Step into hardwood floors in the large living room with vaulted ceilings. Wonderful open area for entertaining guests. Kitchen has a dine up bar, granite counter tops and stainless steal stove. Email today for a showing.
Beautiful home close to schools, shopping, parks, and transit. Step into hardwood floors in the large living room with vaulted ceilings. Wonderful open area for entertaining guests. Kitchen has a dine up bar, granite counter tops and stainless steal stove. Email today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Belfast Glen have any available units?
235 Belfast Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Belfast Glen have?
Some of 235 Belfast Glen's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Belfast Glen currently offering any rent specials?
235 Belfast Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Belfast Glen pet-friendly?
No, 235 Belfast Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 235 Belfast Glen offer parking?
No, 235 Belfast Glen does not offer parking.
Does 235 Belfast Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Belfast Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Belfast Glen have a pool?
Yes, 235 Belfast Glen has a pool.
Does 235 Belfast Glen have accessible units?
No, 235 Belfast Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Belfast Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Belfast Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

