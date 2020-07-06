All apartments in Escondido
Escondido, CA
2318 W El Norte Pkwy
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

2318 W El Norte Pkwy

2318 West El Norte Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2318 West El Norte Parkway, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Charming 2BR 2BA Home, Plus Den. Many Upgrades Inside and Out. - This little home on a large lot just bubbles with charm and character! Darling kitchen with stained glass windows and slider to the backyard patio and lawn. Living room with a quaint window seat to watch the world go by. You'll love the old fashioned door bell when a neighbor comes calling! New paint, vinyl plank flooring and window coverings. Lots of storage on the property, an outdoor fireplace, and space in the extended backyard for RV parking and it's great for a volley ball net, horse shoes or maybe even an old fashioned croquet game. Or all three, its that big! Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilites. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5184878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 W El Norte Pkwy have any available units?
2318 W El Norte Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 W El Norte Pkwy have?
Some of 2318 W El Norte Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 W El Norte Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2318 W El Norte Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 W El Norte Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 W El Norte Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2318 W El Norte Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2318 W El Norte Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2318 W El Norte Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 W El Norte Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 W El Norte Pkwy have a pool?
No, 2318 W El Norte Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 2318 W El Norte Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2318 W El Norte Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 W El Norte Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 W El Norte Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

