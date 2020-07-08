All apartments in Escondido
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2169 Firethorn Glen

2169 Firethorn Glen · No Longer Available
Location

2169 Firethorn Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2169 Firethorn Glen Available 03/01/20 Remodeled Home in Cimarron with Amazing Views! Available March 1st - This beautifully remodeled home in the highly desirable gated community Cimarron.

*Light and bright living space with vaulted ceilings
*Fresh paint throughout, including bathroom & kitchen cabinets
*New ceiling fans and light fixtures
*Fireplace
*Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms
*New Stainless Steel fridge and gas stove
*Two car garage with laundry hook-ups
*Beautiful back deck with with views.
*Very quiet neighborhood.

Community features tennis courts, pool, playground and clubhouse.

Renter's Insurance required. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact our office at 760 690 6707 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

DRE #01940903

(RLNE4311843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Firethorn Glen have any available units?
2169 Firethorn Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2169 Firethorn Glen have?
Some of 2169 Firethorn Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Firethorn Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Firethorn Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Firethorn Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2169 Firethorn Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2169 Firethorn Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2169 Firethorn Glen offers parking.
Does 2169 Firethorn Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 Firethorn Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Firethorn Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2169 Firethorn Glen has a pool.
Does 2169 Firethorn Glen have accessible units?
No, 2169 Firethorn Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Firethorn Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 Firethorn Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

