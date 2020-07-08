Amenities

2169 Firethorn Glen Available 03/01/20 Remodeled Home in Cimarron with Amazing Views! Available March 1st - This beautifully remodeled home in the highly desirable gated community Cimarron.



*Light and bright living space with vaulted ceilings

*Fresh paint throughout, including bathroom & kitchen cabinets

*New ceiling fans and light fixtures

*Fireplace

*Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms

*New Stainless Steel fridge and gas stove

*Two car garage with laundry hook-ups

*Beautiful back deck with with views.

*Very quiet neighborhood.



Community features tennis courts, pool, playground and clubhouse.



Renter's Insurance required. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact our office at 760 690 6707 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



DRE #01940903



