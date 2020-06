Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 2/10. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, with over 1700 square feet on a cul-de-sac in close proximity to the community pool, jacuzzi, greenbelt, and park. The home includes one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, tile & wood flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, ceiling fans, newer carpet on stairs, dual sinks, enclosed backyard patio, views, and low maintenance landscape. **Photos may not represent actual showing condition.



