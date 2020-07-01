All apartments in Escondido
Last updated April 9 2020

2042 Golden Circle Drive

2042 Golden Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Golden Circle Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath House w/ Garage in North Escondido - This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is in a great location in Northern Escondido. The unit has a large living room connected to a formal dining room. The kitchen is situated next to the dining room with a large opening connecting the two. The long hallway leads to a large guest bathroom and the three bedrooms. Each room has a good amount of closet space and the master bedroom has a private patio accessed by a sliding glass door. The end of the hallway leads to the 2-car garage where there are washer/dryer (electric) hookups ready to go. Central HVAC for heating and cooling. The home features nice large windows that let in plenty of light. There is even a back patio area with some small planters that may be used.

Video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nICLonJHs0I

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.
https://rently.com/properties/1441285
-Here is a video that shows how to use Rently:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and good history.
2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or info@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE5645019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
