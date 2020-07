Amenities

2020 Via Alexandra Available 02/01/20 Great home in the Country Club area! - Great family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths! One bedroom located downstairs. Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Large bedrooms, two car garage and nice patio in the back to bbq or entertain. Property is available starting February 7, 2020



