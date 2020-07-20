Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access pet friendly

House Available 09/15/19 1937 Skyhill Place, Escondido, Ca. 92026



This is a 4Br/3BA but the 4th bedroom downstair is a large room with doors and it can be divided into the 5th bedroom and it is approximately 2400 square /feet home. There are 3 BR and 2 full bath upstairs .Downstair bedroom is a large room and has a full bath. The laundry room is downstairs. Artificial grass are in both front and backyard and there are fruit trees in the back and is a low maintenance yard. It is in a nice and quiet, Cul-de-Sac Escondido Country Club area is located near freeways 15 and 78. Solar system installed so you will save money on electric bill .Low Water Maintenance Yard with Artificial Grass on both front and back yard. Easy access to Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, and Temecula , close to the new Palomar hospital , San Marcos University and Palomar college and shops, Costco, Walmart. Long Driveway and ample parking.



Appliances included Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave.



Terms:

No pets

No smoking.



Ready to move in second week of September 2019



Rent $2900

Deposit is $2900



KEY FEATURES



Sq Footage: 2400 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 bedrooms

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 1/2 lease or more

Pets Policy: Cats allowed

Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



New solar system installed so you will save money on electric bill.

Low Water Maintenance Yard with Artificial Grass on both front and back yard.

Tenant is responsible to pay all water, trash, electric, gas, phone, internet, cable, and yard maintenance.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Breakfast nook

Pantry

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Patio

Tile floor/ laminated floor

Fireplace



Term is preferable 11/2 year lease. There will be $28.50 for background, credit check after the application is approved.



Contact info:

Leasing With HEMLANE Property Management

or email trmyjrjcmanagement@gmail.com

or text Megan at 760-300-9699



Application: https://www.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5094627)