House Available 09/15/19 1937 Skyhill Place, Escondido, Ca. 92026
This is a 4Br/3BA but the 4th bedroom downstair is a large room with doors and it can be divided into the 5th bedroom and it is approximately 2400 square /feet home. There are 3 BR and 2 full bath upstairs .Downstair bedroom is a large room and has a full bath. The laundry room is downstairs. Artificial grass are in both front and backyard and there are fruit trees in the back and is a low maintenance yard. It is in a nice and quiet, Cul-de-Sac Escondido Country Club area is located near freeways 15 and 78. Solar system installed so you will save money on electric bill .Low Water Maintenance Yard with Artificial Grass on both front and back yard. Easy access to Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, and Temecula , close to the new Palomar hospital , San Marcos University and Palomar college and shops, Costco, Walmart. Long Driveway and ample parking.
Appliances included Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave.
Terms:
No pets
No smoking.
Ready to move in second week of September 2019
Rent $2900
Deposit is $2900
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 2400 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 bedrooms
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 1/2 lease or more
Pets Policy: Cats allowed
Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Tenant is responsible to pay all water, trash, electric, gas, phone, internet, cable, and yard maintenance.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Breakfast nook
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Patio
Tile floor/ laminated floor
Fireplace
Term is preferable 11/2 year lease. There will be $28.50 for background, credit check after the application is approved.
Contact info:
Leasing With HEMLANE Property Management
or email trmyjrjcmanagement@gmail.com
or text Megan at 760-300-9699
Application: https://www.
No Pets Allowed
