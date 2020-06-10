1915 E. Grand Ave 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCED! Dual Master Condo in Escondido - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with large bedrooms and closets. Fully equipped kitchen: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and dryer on private patio with extra storage closet.



Detached one car garage with storage area and one assigned parking space.



Tenant Pays SDGE

Water and trash included.

Pet- max 2 animals; 45Lbs or less

1 year lease

Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $4375



Tenants are required to carry Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a liability only policy.



(RLNE2672143)