1915 E. Grand Ave 9

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED! Dual Master Condo in Escondido - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with large bedrooms and closets. Fully equipped kitchen: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and dryer on private patio with extra storage closet.
Detached one car garage with storage area and one assigned parking space.
Tenant Pays SDGE
Water and trash included.
Pet- max 2 animals; 45Lbs or less
1 year lease
Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $4375
Tenants are required to carry Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a liability only policy.
(RLNE2672143)