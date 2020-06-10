All apartments in Escondido
1915 E. Grand Ave 9
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1915 E. Grand Ave 9

1915 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1915 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED! Dual Master Condo in Escondido - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with large bedrooms and closets. Fully equipped kitchen: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and dryer on private patio with extra storage closet.

Detached one car garage with storage area and one assigned parking space.

Tenant Pays SDGE
Water and trash included.
Pet- max 2 animals; 45Lbs or less
1 year lease
Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $4375

Tenants are required to carry Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a liability only policy.

(RLNE2672143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 have any available units?
1915 E. Grand Ave 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 have?
Some of 1915 E. Grand Ave 9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1915 E. Grand Ave 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 is pet friendly.
Does 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 offers parking.
Does 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 E. Grand Ave 9 has units with dishwashers.

