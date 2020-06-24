All apartments in Escondido
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1856 Loreto Gln

1856 Loreto Glen · No Longer Available
Location

1856 Loreto Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
North Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1856 Loreto Gln Available 04/03/20 Upgraded Single Story Home in the Gated Community of Silverado - 2 bedroom 2 bath detached home in the gated community of Silverado. Tile flooring throughout with wood and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove and two tone cabinets. Fridge included. Living room features vaulted ceiling, fireplace, surround sound and sliding door leading out to rear yard. Dining area adjacent to kitchen and living room with ceiling fan. Hall bath features custom vanity with raised glass bowl sink, custom tile, hi tech toilet and large enclosed shower with 3 shower heads. Master bedroom features wood flooring and French doors leading out to rear yard. Attached master bath features travertine tile flooring, custom vanity, granite counter, custom tile work and bath/tub combo. Fully fenced rear yard with stone and brick patios and raised deck/ pergola. Garage includes built in cabinets, multiple power outlets and air compressor system with multiple hookup locations. Home features A/C, solar, smart system and skylight at entry. Complex features pool, jacuzzi and multiple walking trails. Close to schools, shops and eateries.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5637344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 Loreto Gln have any available units?
1856 Loreto Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 Loreto Gln have?
Some of 1856 Loreto Gln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 Loreto Gln currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Loreto Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 Loreto Gln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 Loreto Gln is pet friendly.
Does 1856 Loreto Gln offer parking?
Yes, 1856 Loreto Gln offers parking.
Does 1856 Loreto Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 Loreto Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 Loreto Gln have a pool?
Yes, 1856 Loreto Gln has a pool.
Does 1856 Loreto Gln have accessible units?
No, 1856 Loreto Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 Loreto Gln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 Loreto Gln does not have units with dishwashers.

