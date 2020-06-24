Amenities

1856 Loreto Gln Available 04/03/20 Upgraded Single Story Home in the Gated Community of Silverado - 2 bedroom 2 bath detached home in the gated community of Silverado. Tile flooring throughout with wood and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove and two tone cabinets. Fridge included. Living room features vaulted ceiling, fireplace, surround sound and sliding door leading out to rear yard. Dining area adjacent to kitchen and living room with ceiling fan. Hall bath features custom vanity with raised glass bowl sink, custom tile, hi tech toilet and large enclosed shower with 3 shower heads. Master bedroom features wood flooring and French doors leading out to rear yard. Attached master bath features travertine tile flooring, custom vanity, granite counter, custom tile work and bath/tub combo. Fully fenced rear yard with stone and brick patios and raised deck/ pergola. Garage includes built in cabinets, multiple power outlets and air compressor system with multiple hookup locations. Home features A/C, solar, smart system and skylight at entry. Complex features pool, jacuzzi and multiple walking trails. Close to schools, shops and eateries.



