Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub pet friendly

184 Espanas Gln Available 10/31/19 Two bedroom Condo with two parking spots - Gated two bedroom townhouse with large rooms and large patio, convenient parking behind unit. New double pane, energy efficient windows installed last year. New pergo floor installed in 2019. New washer and dryer. There are two pools. The smaller pool has a jacuzzi and outdoor shower.



For all showings, please call Christine at (951) 500-4259



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1,800.00

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.

- PETS: No.

- Utilities: Trash and sewer included.

- Term: Min 1 year.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5040481)