Escondido, CA
1646 Lisbon Place
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:25 PM

1646 Lisbon Place

1646 Lisbon Place · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Lisbon Place, Escondido, CA 92029
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is living at it's finest! a Beautiful 4Bdm 3Ba Two Story home in Escondido, 1877 SqFt that sits on a lot size of 7056 SqFt. You will first notice the beautiful drive way that ends up with a car Garage, and the gorgeous front patio that ends up with a uniquely designed front door. This immaculate Home is an unusual find, the open floor plan with the gorgeous bamboo flooring is just unique and elegant for this abode, this House comes with many amenities, such as central air conditioning, beautiful ceiling fans upgraded kitchen with granite counters, fireplaces in living and family rooms, open floor plan, 2 first floor bedrooms & full bath,and a large size backyard with wraparound patio that can be very useful for small gatherings and parties that you can enjoy with your family and friends. This Home comes with Full Appliances. Located in the heart of Escondido this House is walking distance to many restaurants and shopping centers.Your search is over. Escondido Unified School District.Tenant pays all utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,199, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,199, Available 1/25/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Lisbon Place have any available units?
1646 Lisbon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 Lisbon Place have?
Some of 1646 Lisbon Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 Lisbon Place currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Lisbon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Lisbon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1646 Lisbon Place is pet friendly.
Does 1646 Lisbon Place offer parking?
Yes, 1646 Lisbon Place offers parking.
Does 1646 Lisbon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1646 Lisbon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Lisbon Place have a pool?
No, 1646 Lisbon Place does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Lisbon Place have accessible units?
No, 1646 Lisbon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Lisbon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 Lisbon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
