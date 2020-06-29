1646 Lisbon Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is living at it's finest! a Beautiful 4Bdm 3Ba Two Story home in Escondido, 1877 SqFt that sits on a lot size of 7056 SqFt. You will first notice the beautiful drive way that ends up with a car Garage, and the gorgeous front patio that ends up with a uniquely designed front door. This immaculate Home is an unusual find, the open floor plan with the gorgeous bamboo flooring is just unique and elegant for this abode, this House comes with many amenities, such as central air conditioning, beautiful ceiling fans upgraded kitchen with granite counters, fireplaces in living and family rooms, open floor plan, 2 first floor bedrooms & full bath,and a large size backyard with wraparound patio that can be very useful for small gatherings and parties that you can enjoy with your family and friends. This Home comes with Full Appliances. Located in the heart of Escondido this House is walking distance to many restaurants and shopping centers.Your search is over. Escondido Unified School District.Tenant pays all utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,199, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,199, Available 1/25/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.