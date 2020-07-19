All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1631 Vaquero Glen

1631 Vaquero Glen · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Vaquero Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description:
Air-conditioned split home in Country View Estates near cul-de sac with spacious 1643 sq. ft. features atrium or large enclosed courtyard style patio, private front and back patios and a balcony overlooking the courtyard patio, vaulted ceilings in extra-large living room with wet bar, fireplace and dual access to back patio and yard, formal dining with custom ceiling fan, formal entry overlooking living room/dining room, big kitchen with tile floor, updated cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove/oven plus free standing microwave, newer modern fixtures and view to courtyard patio and back yard. Upper level has large master bedroom / bath with balcony overlooking courtyard patio, private patio off bath area, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and extra large bath with dual sink vanity, soaker tub and separate shower with all new tile flooring. Second bedroom is approx. 13x13 with large closet and second bath is updated with new tall vanity, new matching mirror, tub/shower combo, new fixtures and tile floor. Other features include additional hall cedar closet, wired for alarm system, attached two car garage. Unique and truly a should see!

Price:
$1,920.00
Square Footage:
1643
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$4,800.00
Beds / Baths:
2 / 2
Deposit:
$1,800.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Air-Conditioner, Washer/Dryer, Yard, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony
Availability:
Now
Parking:
2 Car Garage
Pets:
Yes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Vaquero Glen have any available units?
1631 Vaquero Glen doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Vaquero Glen have?
Some of 1631 Vaquero Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 1631 Vaquero Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Vaquero Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Vaquero Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Vaquero Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Vaquero Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Vaquero Glen offers parking.
Does 1631 Vaquero Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 Vaquero Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Vaquero Glen have a pool?
No, 1631 Vaquero Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Vaquero Glen have accessible units?
No, 1631 Vaquero Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Vaquero Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Vaquero Glen has units with dishwashers.
