1631 Vaquero Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description:

Air-conditioned split home in Country View Estates near cul-de sac with spacious 1643 sq. ft. features atrium or large enclosed courtyard style patio, private front and back patios and a balcony overlooking the courtyard patio, vaulted ceilings in extra-large living room with wet bar, fireplace and dual access to back patio and yard, formal dining with custom ceiling fan, formal entry overlooking living room/dining room, big kitchen with tile floor, updated cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove/oven plus free standing microwave, newer modern fixtures and view to courtyard patio and back yard. Upper level has large master bedroom / bath with balcony overlooking courtyard patio, private patio off bath area, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and extra large bath with dual sink vanity, soaker tub and separate shower with all new tile flooring. Second bedroom is approx. 13x13 with large closet and second bath is updated with new tall vanity, new matching mirror, tub/shower combo, new fixtures and tile floor. Other features include additional hall cedar closet, wired for alarm system, attached two car garage. Unique and truly a should see!



Price:

$1,920.00

Square Footage:

1643

Minimum Monthly

Income Required:

$4,800.00

Beds / Baths:

2 / 2

Deposit:

$1,800.00

Amenities:

Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Air-Conditioner, Washer/Dryer, Yard, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony

Availability:

Now

Parking:

2 Car Garage

Pets:

Yes