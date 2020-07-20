Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1410 Purdum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1410 Purdum Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1410 Purdum Lane
1410 Purdum Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1410 Purdum Lane, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have any available units?
1410 Purdum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1410 Purdum Lane have?
Some of 1410 Purdum Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1410 Purdum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Purdum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Purdum Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escondido
.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Purdum Lane offers parking.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have a pool?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have accessible units?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Similar Pages
Escondido 1 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with Pools
Escondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Escondido
Midway
Kit Carson
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College