All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1410 Purdum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1410 Purdum Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

1410 Purdum Lane

1410 Purdum Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1410 Purdum Lane, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Purdum Lane have any available units?
1410 Purdum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Purdum Lane have?
Some of 1410 Purdum Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Purdum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Purdum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Purdum Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Purdum Lane offers parking.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have a pool?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have accessible units?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Purdum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Purdum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College